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YJUN: FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June
YJUN exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.48 and at a high of 27.58.
Follow FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YJUN stock price today?
FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June stock is priced at 27.55 today. It trades within 27.48 - 27.58, yesterday's close was 27.43, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of YJUN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June stock pay dividends?
FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June is currently valued at 27.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.87% and USD. View the chart live to track YJUN movements.
How to buy YJUN stock?
You can buy FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June shares at the current price of 27.55. Orders are usually placed near 27.55 or 27.85, while 31 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow YJUN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YJUN stock?
Investing in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 25.27 - 27.58 and current price 27.55. Many compare 1.44% and 5.03% before placing orders at 27.55 or 27.85. Explore the YJUN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June in the past year was 27.58. Within 25.27 - 27.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June (YJUN) over the year was 25.27. Comparing it with the current 27.55 and 25.27 - 27.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YJUN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YJUN stock split?
FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.43, and 4.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.43
- Open
- 27.48
- Bid
- 27.55
- Ask
- 27.85
- Low
- 27.48
- High
- 27.58
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.03%
- Year Change
- 4.87%