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YGLD: Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF
YGLD exchange rate has changed by 3.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.90 and at a high of 35.53.
Follow Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YGLD stock price today?
Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock is priced at 35.04 today. It trades within 34.90 - 35.53, yesterday's close was 33.78, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of YGLD shows these updates.
Does Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF is currently valued at 35.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.16% and USD. View the chart live to track YGLD movements.
How to buy YGLD stock?
You can buy Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF shares at the current price of 35.04. Orders are usually placed near 35.04 or 35.34, while 22 and -0.74% show market activity. Follow YGLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YGLD stock?
Investing in Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.55 - 58.68 and current price 35.04. Many compare 12.85% and -34.09% before placing orders at 35.04 or 35.34. Explore the YGLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF in the past year was 58.68. Within 30.55 - 58.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF (YGLD) over the year was 30.55. Comparing it with the current 35.04 and 30.55 - 58.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YGLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YGLD stock split?
Simplify Gold Strategy PLUS Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.78, and -4.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.78
- Open
- 35.30
- Bid
- 35.04
- Ask
- 35.34
- Low
- 34.90
- High
- 35.53
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 3.73%
- Month Change
- 12.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -34.09%
- Year Change
- -4.16%