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YDES: YD Bio Ltd
YDES exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.23 and at a high of 2.56.
Follow YD Bio Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YDES stock price today?
YD Bio Ltd stock is priced at 2.33 today. It trades within 2.23 - 2.56, yesterday's close was 2.33, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of YDES shows these updates.
Does YD Bio Ltd stock pay dividends?
YD Bio Ltd is currently valued at 2.33. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -81.64% and USD. View the chart live to track YDES movements.
How to buy YDES stock?
You can buy YD Bio Ltd shares at the current price of 2.33. Orders are usually placed near 2.33 or 2.63, while 73 and -8.63% show market activity. Follow YDES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YDES stock?
Investing in YD Bio Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.70 - 25.00 and current price 2.33. Many compare -0.85% and -72.84% before placing orders at 2.33 or 2.63. Explore the YDES price chart live with daily changes.
What are YD Bio Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of YD Bio Ltd in the past year was 25.00. Within 1.70 - 25.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track YD Bio Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are YD Bio Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of YD Bio Ltd (YDES) over the year was 1.70. Comparing it with the current 2.33 and 1.70 - 25.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YDES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YDES stock split?
YD Bio Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.33, and -81.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.33
- Open
- 2.55
- Bid
- 2.33
- Ask
- 2.63
- Low
- 2.23
- High
- 2.56
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -72.84%
- Year Change
- -81.64%