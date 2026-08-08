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YDDL: One & One Green Technologies. INC
YDDL exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.73 and at a high of 1.81.
Follow One & One Green Technologies. INC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YDDL stock price today?
One & One Green Technologies. INC stock is priced at 1.80 today. It trades within 1.73 - 1.81, yesterday's close was 1.77, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of YDDL shows these updates.
Does One & One Green Technologies. INC stock pay dividends?
One & One Green Technologies. INC is currently valued at 1.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -68.70% and USD. View the chart live to track YDDL movements.
How to buy YDDL stock?
You can buy One & One Green Technologies. INC shares at the current price of 1.80. Orders are usually placed near 1.80 or 2.10, while 13 and 4.05% show market activity. Follow YDDL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YDDL stock?
Investing in One & One Green Technologies. INC involves considering the yearly range 1.65 - 16.23 and current price 1.80. Many compare 0.00% and -74.58% before placing orders at 1.80 or 2.10. Explore the YDDL price chart live with daily changes.
What are One & One Green Technologies. INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of One & One Green Technologies. INC in the past year was 16.23. Within 1.65 - 16.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track One & One Green Technologies. INC performance using the live chart.
What are One & One Green Technologies. INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of One & One Green Technologies. INC (YDDL) over the year was 1.65. Comparing it with the current 1.80 and 1.65 - 16.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YDDL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YDDL stock split?
One & One Green Technologies. INC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.77, and -68.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.77
- Open
- 1.73
- Bid
- 1.80
- Ask
- 2.10
- Low
- 1.73
- High
- 1.81
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -74.58%
- Year Change
- -68.70%