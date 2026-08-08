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YBTY: GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF
YBTY exchange rate has changed by 0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.11 and at a high of 11.17.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YBTY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF stock is priced at 11.17 today. It trades within 11.11 - 11.17, yesterday's close was 11.13, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of YBTY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF is currently valued at 11.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -55.64% and USD. View the chart live to track YBTY movements.
How to buy YBTY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF shares at the current price of 11.17. Orders are usually placed near 11.17 or 11.47, while 7 and 0.54% show market activity. Follow YBTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YBTY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.02 - 25.42 and current price 11.17. Many compare 1.36% and -32.30% before placing orders at 11.17 or 11.47. Explore the YBTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF in the past year was 25.42. Within 11.02 - 25.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF (YBTY) over the year was 11.02. Comparing it with the current 11.17 and 11.02 - 25.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YBTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YBTY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBoost TopYielders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.13, and -55.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.13
- Open
- 11.11
- Bid
- 11.17
- Ask
- 11.47
- Low
- 11.11
- High
- 11.17
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.36%
- Month Change
- 1.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -32.30%
- Year Change
- -55.64%