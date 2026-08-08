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YBMN: Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF
YBMN exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.80 and at a high of 13.05.
Follow Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YBMN stock price today?
Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF stock is priced at 12.80 today. It trades within 12.80 - 13.05, yesterday's close was 12.71, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of YBMN shows these updates.
Does Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF is currently valued at 12.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -47.61% and USD. View the chart live to track YBMN movements.
How to buy YBMN stock?
You can buy Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 12.80. Orders are usually placed near 12.80 or 13.10, while 21 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow YBMN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YBMN stock?
Investing in Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.37 - 30.98 and current price 12.80. Many compare 8.94% and -15.54% before placing orders at 12.80 or 13.10. Explore the YBMN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF in the past year was 30.98. Within 9.37 - 30.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF (YBMN) over the year was 9.37. Comparing it with the current 12.80 and 9.37 - 30.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YBMN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YBMN stock split?
Defiance BMNR Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.71, and -47.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.71
- Open
- 12.84
- Bid
- 12.80
- Ask
- 13.10
- Low
- 12.80
- High
- 13.05
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 8.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.54%
- Year Change
- -47.61%