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YB: Yuanbao Inc.
YB exchange rate has changed by 1.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.51 and at a high of 14.00.
Follow Yuanbao Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YB stock price today?
Yuanbao Inc. stock is priced at 13.94 today. It trades within 13.51 - 14.00, yesterday's close was 13.67, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of YB shows these updates.
Does Yuanbao Inc. stock pay dividends?
Yuanbao Inc. is currently valued at 13.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.39% and USD. View the chart live to track YB movements.
How to buy YB stock?
You can buy Yuanbao Inc. shares at the current price of 13.94. Orders are usually placed near 13.94 or 14.24, while 17 and 3.18% show market activity. Follow YB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YB stock?
Investing in Yuanbao Inc. involves considering the yearly range 12.08 - 25.98 and current price 13.94. Many compare 2.88% and -28.44% before placing orders at 13.94 or 14.24. Explore the YB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Yuanbao Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Yuanbao Inc. in the past year was 25.98. Within 12.08 - 25.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Yuanbao Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Yuanbao Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Yuanbao Inc. (YB) over the year was 12.08. Comparing it with the current 13.94 and 12.08 - 25.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YB stock split?
Yuanbao Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.67, and -39.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.67
- Open
- 13.51
- Bid
- 13.94
- Ask
- 14.24
- Low
- 13.51
- High
- 14.00
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 1.98%
- Month Change
- 2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.44%
- Year Change
- -39.39%