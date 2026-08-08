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XZO: Exzeo Group, Inc.
XZO exchange rate has changed by -4.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.22 and at a high of 17.32.
Follow Exzeo Group, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XZO stock price today?
Exzeo Group, Inc. stock is priced at 15.54 today. It trades within 15.22 - 17.32, yesterday's close was 16.33, and trading volume reached 342. The live price chart of XZO shows these updates.
Does Exzeo Group, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Exzeo Group, Inc. is currently valued at 15.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -27.18% and USD. View the chart live to track XZO movements.
How to buy XZO stock?
You can buy Exzeo Group, Inc. shares at the current price of 15.54. Orders are usually placed near 15.54 or 15.84, while 342 and -5.01% show market activity. Follow XZO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XZO stock?
Investing in Exzeo Group, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 12.37 - 24.60 and current price 15.54. Many compare -0.83% and -4.78% before placing orders at 15.54 or 15.84. Explore the XZO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Exzeo Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Exzeo Group, Inc. in the past year was 24.60. Within 12.37 - 24.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.33 helps spot resistance levels. Track Exzeo Group, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Exzeo Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Exzeo Group, Inc. (XZO) over the year was 12.37. Comparing it with the current 15.54 and 12.37 - 24.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XZO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XZO stock split?
Exzeo Group, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.33, and -27.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.33
- Open
- 16.36
- Bid
- 15.54
- Ask
- 15.84
- Low
- 15.22
- High
- 17.32
- Volume
- 342
- Daily Change
- -4.84%
- Month Change
- -0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.78%
- Year Change
- -27.18%