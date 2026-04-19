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XYLG: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF

29.63 USD 0.04 (0.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XYLG exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.59 and at a high of 29.70.

Follow Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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XYLG News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XYLG stock price today?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock is priced at 29.63 today. It trades within 29.59 - 29.70, yesterday's close was 29.59, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of XYLG shows these updates.

Does Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF is currently valued at 29.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.35% and USD. View the chart live to track XYLG movements.

How to buy XYLG stock?

You can buy Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF shares at the current price of 29.63. Orders are usually placed near 29.63 or 29.93, while 18 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow XYLG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XYLG stock?

Investing in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.62 - 29.90 and current price 29.63. Many compare 1.51% and 8.22% before placing orders at 29.63 or 29.93. Explore the XYLG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the past year was 29.90. Within 25.62 - 29.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) over the year was 25.62. Comparing it with the current 29.63 and 25.62 - 29.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XYLG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XYLG stock split?

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.59, and 6.35% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.59 29.70
Year Range
25.62 29.90
Previous Close
29.59
Open
29.64
Bid
29.63
Ask
29.93
Low
29.59
High
29.70
Volume
18
Daily Change
0.14%
Month Change
1.51%
6 Months Change
8.22%
Year Change
6.35%
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