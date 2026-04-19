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XYLG: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF
XYLG exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.59 and at a high of 29.70.
Follow Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XYLG News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
- S&P 500 Clocks New Record High As Near-Record Winning Streak Continues
- S&P 500 Snapshot: The 7,000 Era Begins Amid Triple Record Highs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XYLG stock price today?
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock is priced at 29.63 today. It trades within 29.59 - 29.70, yesterday's close was 29.59, and trading volume reached 18. The live price chart of XYLG shows these updates.
Does Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF is currently valued at 29.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.35% and USD. View the chart live to track XYLG movements.
How to buy XYLG stock?
You can buy Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF shares at the current price of 29.63. Orders are usually placed near 29.63 or 29.93, while 18 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow XYLG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XYLG stock?
Investing in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.62 - 29.90 and current price 29.63. Many compare 1.51% and 8.22% before placing orders at 29.63 or 29.93. Explore the XYLG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF in the past year was 29.90. Within 25.62 - 29.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF (XYLG) over the year was 25.62. Comparing it with the current 29.63 and 25.62 - 29.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XYLG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XYLG stock split?
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call & Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.59, and 6.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.59
- Open
- 29.64
- Bid
- 29.63
- Ask
- 29.93
- Low
- 29.59
- High
- 29.70
- Volume
- 18
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 1.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.22%
- Year Change
- 6.35%