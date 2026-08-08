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XXV: Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF
XXV exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.35 and at a high of 23.53.
Follow Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XXV stock price today?
Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF stock is priced at 23.50 today. It trades within 23.35 - 23.53, yesterday's close was 23.12, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of XXV shows these updates.
Does Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF is currently valued at 23.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.00% and USD. View the chart live to track XXV movements.
How to buy XXV stock?
You can buy Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF shares at the current price of 23.50. Orders are usually placed near 23.50 or 23.80, while 25 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow XXV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XXV stock?
Investing in Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.57 - 26.23 and current price 23.50. Many compare 6.58% and -1.18% before placing orders at 23.50 or 23.80. Explore the XXV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF in the past year was 26.23. Within 21.57 - 26.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF (XXV) over the year was 21.57. Comparing it with the current 23.50 and 21.57 - 26.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XXV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XXV stock split?
Simplify Ancorato Target 25 Distribution ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.12, and -6.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.12
- Open
- 23.38
- Bid
- 23.50
- Ask
- 23.80
- Low
- 23.35
- High
- 23.53
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 1.64%
- Month Change
- 6.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.18%
- Year Change
- -6.00%