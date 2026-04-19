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XVV: iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF
XVV exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.21 and at a high of 59.37.
Follow iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XVV News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
- S&P 500 Clocks New Record High As Near-Record Winning Streak Continues
- S&P 500 Snapshot: The 7,000 Era Begins Amid Triple Record Highs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XVV stock price today?
iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock is priced at 59.34 today. It trades within 59.21 - 59.37, yesterday's close was 58.96, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of XVV shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF is currently valued at 59.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.09% and USD. View the chart live to track XVV movements.
How to buy XVV stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF shares at the current price of 59.34. Orders are usually placed near 59.34 or 59.64, while 11 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow XVV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XVV stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.59 - 59.56 and current price 59.34. Many compare 2.81% and 14.91% before placing orders at 59.34 or 59.64. Explore the XVV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the past year was 59.56. Within 47.59 - 59.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 58.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) over the year was 47.59. Comparing it with the current 59.34 and 47.59 - 59.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XVV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XVV stock split?
iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 58.96, and 14.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 58.96
- Open
- 59.28
- Bid
- 59.34
- Ask
- 59.64
- Low
- 59.21
- High
- 59.37
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 2.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.91%
- Year Change
- 14.09%