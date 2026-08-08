- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XV: Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF
XV exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.71 and at a high of 24.90.
Follow Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XV stock price today?
Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF stock is priced at 24.86 today. It trades within 24.71 - 24.90, yesterday's close was 24.72, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of XV shows these updates.
Does Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF is currently valued at 24.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.48% and USD. View the chart live to track XV movements.
How to buy XV stock?
You can buy Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF shares at the current price of 24.86. Orders are usually placed near 24.86 or 25.16, while 86 and 0.57% show market activity. Follow XV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XV stock?
Investing in Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.44 - 25.19 and current price 24.86. Many compare 2.18% and 1.02% before placing orders at 24.86 or 25.16. Explore the XV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF in the past year was 25.19. Within 23.44 - 25.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF (XV) over the year was 23.44. Comparing it with the current 24.86 and 23.44 - 25.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XV stock split?
Simplify Target 15 Distribution ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.72, and -0.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.72
- Open
- 24.72
- Bid
- 24.86
- Ask
- 25.16
- Low
- 24.71
- High
- 24.90
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.02%
- Year Change
- -0.48%