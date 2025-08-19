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XTWO: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio
XTWO exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.80 and at a high of 48.83.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XTWO stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio stock is priced at 48.81 today. It trades within 48.80 - 48.83, yesterday's close was 48.75, and trading volume reached 36. The live price chart of XTWO shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio is currently valued at 48.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.49% and USD. View the chart live to track XTWO movements.
How to buy XTWO stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio shares at the current price of 48.81. Orders are usually placed near 48.81 or 49.11, while 36 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow XTWO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XTWO stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio involves considering the yearly range 48.71 - 49.68 and current price 48.81. Many compare 0.16% and -1.37% before placing orders at 48.81 or 49.11. Explore the XTWO price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio in the past year was 49.68. Within 48.71 - 49.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio (XTWO) over the year was 48.71. Comparing it with the current 48.81 and 48.71 - 49.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTWO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XTWO stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duratio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.75, and -1.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.75
- Open
- 48.82
- Bid
- 48.81
- Ask
- 49.11
- Low
- 48.80
- High
- 48.83
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.37%
- Year Change
- -1.49%