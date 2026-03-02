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XTL: SPDR S&P Telecom ETF

215.25 USD 0.39 (0.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XTL exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 214.46 and at a high of 216.72.

Follow SPDR S&P Telecom ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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XTL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XTL stock price today?

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock is priced at 215.25 today. It trades within 214.46 - 216.72, yesterday's close was 214.86, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of XTL shows these updates.

Does SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF is currently valued at 215.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 63.73% and USD. View the chart live to track XTL movements.

How to buy XTL stock?

You can buy SPDR S&P Telecom ETF shares at the current price of 215.25. Orders are usually placed near 215.25 or 215.55, while 27 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow XTL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XTL stock?

Investing in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF involves considering the yearly range 130.63 - 247.58 and current price 215.25. Many compare 2.98% and 13.37% before placing orders at 215.25 or 215.55. Explore the XTL price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the past year was 247.58. Within 130.63 - 247.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 214.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR S&P Telecom ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR S&P Telecom ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) over the year was 130.63. Comparing it with the current 215.25 and 130.63 - 247.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XTL stock split?

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 214.86, and 63.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
214.46 216.72
Year Range
130.63 247.58
Previous Close
214.86
Open
214.46
Bid
215.25
Ask
215.55
Low
214.46
High
216.72
Volume
27
Daily Change
0.18%
Month Change
2.98%
6 Months Change
13.37%
Year Change
63.73%
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