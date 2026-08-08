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XTJL: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July
XTJL exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.16 and at a high of 42.26.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XTJL stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock is priced at 42.26 today. It trades within 42.16 - 42.26, yesterday's close was 42.12, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of XTJL shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July is currently valued at 42.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.15% and USD. View the chart live to track XTJL movements.
How to buy XTJL stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July shares at the current price of 42.26. Orders are usually placed near 42.26 or 42.56, while 3 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow XTJL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XTJL stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 36.84 - 42.26 and current price 42.26. Many compare 1.05% and 7.78% before placing orders at 42.26 or 42.56. Explore the XTJL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July in the past year was 42.26. Within 36.84 - 42.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July (XTJL) over the year was 36.84. Comparing it with the current 42.26 and 36.84 - 42.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTJL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XTJL stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.12, and 14.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.12
- Open
- 42.25
- Bid
- 42.26
- Ask
- 42.56
- Low
- 42.16
- High
- 42.26
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.78%
- Year Change
- 14.15%