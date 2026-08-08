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XTEN: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio
XTEN exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.36 and at a high of 44.49.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XTEN stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio stock is priced at 44.44 today. It trades within 44.36 - 44.49, yesterday's close was 44.34, and trading volume reached 141. The live price chart of XTEN shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio is currently valued at 44.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.22% and USD. View the chart live to track XTEN movements.
How to buy XTEN stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio shares at the current price of 44.44. Orders are usually placed near 44.44 or 44.74, while 141 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow XTEN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XTEN stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio involves considering the yearly range 44.13 - 47.48 and current price 44.44. Many compare 0.54% and -5.61% before placing orders at 44.44 or 44.74. Explore the XTEN price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio in the past year was 47.48. Within 44.13 - 47.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio (XTEN) over the year was 44.13. Comparing it with the current 44.44 and 44.13 - 47.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTEN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XTEN stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duratio has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.34, and -5.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.34
- Open
- 44.48
- Bid
- 44.44
- Ask
- 44.74
- Low
- 44.36
- High
- 44.49
- Volume
- 141
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.61%
- Year Change
- -5.22%