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XTAP: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April
XTAP exchange rate has changed by 0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.21 and at a high of 46.21.
Follow Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- H1
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XTAP stock price today?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock is priced at 46.21 today. It trades within 46.21 - 46.21, yesterday's close was 46.13, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XTAP shows these updates.
Does Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock pay dividends?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April is currently valued at 46.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.34% and USD. View the chart live to track XTAP movements.
How to buy XTAP stock?
You can buy Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April shares at the current price of 46.21. Orders are usually placed near 46.21 or 46.51, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XTAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XTAP stock?
Investing in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 39.05 - 46.21 and current price 46.21. Many compare 0.70% and 12.57% before placing orders at 46.21 or 46.51. Explore the XTAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April in the past year was 46.21. Within 39.05 - 46.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April (XTAP) over the year was 39.05. Comparing it with the current 46.21 and 39.05 - 46.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XTAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XTAP stock split?
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.13, and 18.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.13
- Open
- 46.21
- Bid
- 46.21
- Ask
- 46.51
- Low
- 46.21
- High
- 46.21
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.57%
- Year Change
- 18.34%