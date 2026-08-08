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XSPI: NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF
XSPI exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.01 and at a high of 50.25.
Follow NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XSPI stock price today?
NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF stock is priced at 50.20 today. It trades within 50.01 - 50.25, yesterday's close was 49.93, and trading volume reached 99. The live price chart of XSPI shows these updates.
Does NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF is currently valued at 50.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.12% and USD. View the chart live to track XSPI movements.
How to buy XSPI stock?
You can buy NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.20. Orders are usually placed near 50.20 or 50.50, while 99 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow XSPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XSPI stock?
Investing in NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.70 - 51.16 and current price 50.20. Many compare 1.60% and 4.28% before placing orders at 50.20 or 50.50. Explore the XSPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF in the past year was 51.16. Within 42.70 - 51.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF (XSPI) over the year was 42.70. Comparing it with the current 50.20 and 42.70 - 51.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XSPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XSPI stock split?
NEOS Boosted S&P 500 High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.93, and 0.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.93
- Open
- 50.22
- Bid
- 50.20
- Ask
- 50.50
- Low
- 50.01
- High
- 50.25
- Volume
- 99
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.28%
- Year Change
- 0.12%