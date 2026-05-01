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XSOE: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund
XSOE exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.43 and at a high of 46.93.
Follow WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSOE News
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Seeking Steady Income In An Unsteady World
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- Global Markets: Fundamentals Have The Floor
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- The Ghost Rally: What We See Really Driving Emerging Markets In 2026
- Emerging Markets: The New Engine Of Global Growth
- 2026 Midyear Outlook: World Disrupted? Resilience Endured
- The Speed Of Transmission: Cost Pass-Through In Emerging Vs. Developed Markets
- Moving From Measuring Markets To Measuring Real Economy: FTSE All-World GDP Adjusted Index
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Beyond Macro: A Value Lens On Emerging Markets Equity
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- MEGA To SEGA: Why Seoul Beating Saxony Shows Just How Hard It Is To Diversify
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Earnings Strength Keeps Us Risk-On
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- Performance Insights - April 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XSOE stock price today?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund stock is priced at 46.69 today. It trades within 46.43 - 46.93, yesterday's close was 46.34, and trading volume reached 118. The live price chart of XSOE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund is currently valued at 46.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 32.72% and USD. View the chart live to track XSOE movements.
How to buy XSOE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund shares at the current price of 46.69. Orders are usually placed near 46.69 or 46.99, while 118 and -0.51% show market activity. Follow XSOE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XSOE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund involves considering the yearly range 35.18 - 51.38 and current price 46.69. Many compare 3.87% and 8.43% before placing orders at 46.69 or 46.99. Explore the XSOE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund in the past year was 51.38. Within 35.18 - 51.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) over the year was 35.18. Comparing it with the current 46.69 and 35.18 - 51.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XSOE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XSOE stock split?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-State Owned Enterprises Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.34, and 32.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.34
- Open
- 46.93
- Bid
- 46.69
- Ask
- 46.99
- Low
- 46.43
- High
- 46.93
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 3.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.43%
- Year Change
- 32.72%