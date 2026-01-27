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XSLV: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
XSLV exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.63 and at a high of 53.74.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSLV News
- Hedging Demand Spikes Amid AI-Driven Market Rotation
- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Labor Market Frozen, Fed PUT On Ice
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- SPX Skew Steepens To 1Y High As Tariff Uncertainty Rises
- Small Caps Stage Quiet Comeback As AI Trade Shows Cracks
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XSLV stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 53.65 today. It trades within 53.63 - 53.74, yesterday's close was 53.61, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of XSLV shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 53.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.11% and USD. View the chart live to track XSLV movements.
How to buy XSLV stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 53.65. Orders are usually placed near 53.65 or 53.95, while 9 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow XSLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XSLV stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.32 - 54.55 and current price 53.65. Many compare -0.91% and 9.80% before placing orders at 53.65 or 53.95. Explore the XSLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 54.55. Within 44.32 - 54.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) over the year was 44.32. Comparing it with the current 53.65 and 44.32 - 54.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XSLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XSLV stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.61, and 13.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.61
- Open
- 53.66
- Bid
- 53.65
- Ask
- 53.95
- Low
- 53.63
- High
- 53.74
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- -0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.80%
- Year Change
- 13.11%