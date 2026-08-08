- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XRPR: REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF
XRPR exchange rate has changed by -1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.27 and at a high of 8.50.
Follow REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XRPR stock price today?
REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF stock is priced at 8.36 today. It trades within 8.27 - 8.50, yesterday's close was 8.46, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of XRPR shows these updates.
Does REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF stock pay dividends?
REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF is currently valued at 8.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -67.56% and USD. View the chart live to track XRPR movements.
How to buy XRPR stock?
You can buy REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF shares at the current price of 8.36. Orders are usually placed near 8.36 or 8.66, while 76 and -1.65% show market activity. Follow XRPR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XRPR stock?
Investing in REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.27 - 25.98 and current price 8.36. Many compare -4.13% and -24.00% before placing orders at 8.36 or 8.66. Explore the XRPR price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF in the past year was 25.98. Within 8.27 - 25.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF (XRPR) over the year was 8.27. Comparing it with the current 8.36 and 8.27 - 25.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XRPR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XRPR stock split?
REX-Osprey™ XRP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.46, and -67.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.46
- Open
- 8.50
- Bid
- 8.36
- Ask
- 8.66
- Low
- 8.27
- High
- 8.50
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- -1.18%
- Month Change
- -4.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.00%
- Year Change
- -67.56%