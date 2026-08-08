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XRP: Bitwise XRP ETF
XRP exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.31 and at a high of 11.63.
Follow Bitwise XRP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XRP stock price today?
Bitwise XRP ETF stock is priced at 11.43 today. It trades within 11.31 - 11.63, yesterday's close was 11.57, and trading volume reached 992. The live price chart of XRP shows these updates.
Does Bitwise XRP ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise XRP ETF is currently valued at 11.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -52.57% and USD. View the chart live to track XRP movements.
How to buy XRP stock?
You can buy Bitwise XRP ETF shares at the current price of 11.43. Orders are usually placed near 11.43 or 11.73, while 992 and -1.64% show market activity. Follow XRP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XRP stock?
Investing in Bitwise XRP ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.31 - 26.88 and current price 11.43. Many compare -4.19% and -23.70% before placing orders at 11.43 or 11.73. Explore the XRP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise XRP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise XRP ETF in the past year was 26.88. Within 11.31 - 26.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise XRP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise XRP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise XRP ETF (XRP) over the year was 11.31. Comparing it with the current 11.43 and 11.31 - 26.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XRP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XRP stock split?
Bitwise XRP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.57, and -52.57% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.57
- Open
- 11.62
- Bid
- 11.43
- Ask
- 11.73
- Low
- 11.31
- High
- 11.63
- Volume
- 992
- Daily Change
- -1.21%
- Month Change
- -4.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.70%
- Year Change
- -52.57%