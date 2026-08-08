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XRMI: Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF
XRMI exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.38 and at a high of 17.40.
Follow Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XRMI stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF stock is priced at 17.39 today. It trades within 17.38 - 17.40, yesterday's close was 17.38, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of XRMI shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF is currently valued at 17.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.74% and USD. View the chart live to track XRMI movements.
How to buy XRMI stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF shares at the current price of 17.39. Orders are usually placed near 17.39 or 17.69, while 4 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow XRMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XRMI stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.74 - 17.98 and current price 17.39. Many compare 0.64% and -1.92% before placing orders at 17.39 or 17.69. Explore the XRMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF in the past year was 17.98. Within 16.74 - 17.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF (XRMI) over the year was 16.74. Comparing it with the current 17.39 and 16.74 - 17.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XRMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XRMI stock split?
Global X Funds Global X S&P 500 Risk Managed Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.38, and -2.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.38
- Open
- 17.38
- Bid
- 17.39
- Ask
- 17.69
- Low
- 17.38
- High
- 17.40
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.92%
- Year Change
- -2.74%