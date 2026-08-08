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XPAY: Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF
XPAY exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.11 and at a high of 54.37.
Follow Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XPAY stock price today?
Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF stock is priced at 54.36 today. It trades within 54.11 - 54.37, yesterday's close was 54.05, and trading volume reached 119. The live price chart of XPAY shows these updates.
Does Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF is currently valued at 54.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.54% and USD. View the chart live to track XPAY movements.
How to buy XPAY stock?
You can buy Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF shares at the current price of 54.36. Orders are usually placed near 54.36 or 54.66, while 119 and 0.31% show market activity. Follow XPAY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XPAY stock?
Investing in Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.35 - 55.23 and current price 54.36. Many compare 2.86% and 4.54% before placing orders at 54.36 or 54.66. Explore the XPAY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF in the past year was 55.23. Within 47.35 - 55.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 54.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF (XPAY) over the year was 47.35. Comparing it with the current 54.36 and 47.35 - 55.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XPAY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XPAY stock split?
Roundhill S&P 500 Target 20 Managed Distribution ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 54.05, and 3.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 54.05
- Open
- 54.19
- Bid
- 54.36
- Ask
- 54.66
- Low
- 54.11
- High
- 54.37
- Volume
- 119
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.54%
- Year Change
- 3.54%