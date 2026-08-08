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XOMX: Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares
XOMX exchange rate has changed by -3.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.03 and at a high of 42.75.
Follow Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XOMX stock price today?
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 42.47 today. It trades within 42.03 - 42.75, yesterday's close was 43.83, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of XOMX shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 42.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.10% and USD. View the chart live to track XOMX movements.
How to buy XOMX stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 42.47. Orders are usually placed near 42.47 or 42.77, while 19 and -0.65% show market activity. Follow XOMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XOMX stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 34.22 - 60.28 and current price 42.47. Many compare -2.99% and -15.06% before placing orders at 42.47 or 42.77. Explore the XOMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 60.28. Within 34.22 - 60.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares (XOMX) over the year was 34.22. Comparing it with the current 42.47 and 34.22 - 60.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XOMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XOMX stock split?
Direxion Daily XOM Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.83, and -3.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.83
- Open
- 42.75
- Bid
- 42.47
- Ask
- 42.77
- Low
- 42.03
- High
- 42.75
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- -3.10%
- Month Change
- -2.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.06%
- Year Change
- -3.10%