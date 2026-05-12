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XOMO: Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF
XOMO exchange rate has changed by -0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.95 and at a high of 11.04.
Follow Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XOMO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XOMO stock price today?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 10.99 today. It trades within 10.95 - 11.04, yesterday's close was 11.07, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of XOMO shows these updates.
Does Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 10.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.62% and USD. View the chart live to track XOMO movements.
How to buy XOMO stock?
You can buy Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 10.99. Orders are usually placed near 10.99 or 11.29, while 58 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XOMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XOMO stock?
Investing in Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.38 - 14.13 and current price 10.99. Many compare -1.79% and -18.41% before placing orders at 10.99 or 11.29. Explore the XOMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 14.13. Within 10.38 - 14.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) over the year was 10.38. Comparing it with the current 10.99 and 10.38 - 14.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XOMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XOMO stock split?
Tidal ETF Trust II YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.07, and -16.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.07
- Open
- 10.99
- Bid
- 10.99
- Ask
- 11.29
- Low
- 10.95
- High
- 11.04
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- -0.72%
- Month Change
- -1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.41%
- Year Change
- -16.62%