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XOEX: Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF
XOEX exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.19 and at a high of 41.27.
Follow Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XOEX stock price today?
Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF stock is priced at 41.27 today. It trades within 41.19 - 41.27, yesterday's close was 40.98, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of XOEX shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF is currently valued at 41.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.90% and USD. View the chart live to track XOEX movements.
How to buy XOEX stock?
You can buy Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF shares at the current price of 41.27. Orders are usually placed near 41.27 or 41.57, while 2 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow XOEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XOEX stock?
Investing in Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.64 - 41.31 and current price 41.27. Many compare 1.90% and 11.54% before placing orders at 41.27 or 41.57. Explore the XOEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF in the past year was 41.31. Within 34.64 - 41.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF (XOEX) over the year was 34.64. Comparing it with the current 41.27 and 34.64 - 41.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XOEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XOEX stock split?
Xtrackers S&P 100 Ex Top 20 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.98, and 11.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.98
- Open
- 41.19
- Bid
- 41.27
- Ask
- 41.57
- Low
- 41.19
- High
- 41.27
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 1.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.54%
- Year Change
- 11.90%