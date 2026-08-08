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XOEF: iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF
XOEF exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.20 and at a high of 30.26.
Follow iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XOEF stock price today?
iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF stock is priced at 30.26 today. It trades within 30.20 - 30.26, yesterday's close was 30.19, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of XOEF shows these updates.
Does iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF is currently valued at 30.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.09% and USD. View the chart live to track XOEF movements.
How to buy XOEF stock?
You can buy iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF shares at the current price of 30.26. Orders are usually placed near 30.26 or 30.56, while 7 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow XOEF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XOEF stock?
Investing in iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.59 - 30.51 and current price 30.26. Many compare 0.93% and 11.50% before placing orders at 30.26 or 30.56. Explore the XOEF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF in the past year was 30.51. Within 24.59 - 30.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF (XOEF) over the year was 24.59. Comparing it with the current 30.26 and 24.59 - 30.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XOEF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XOEF stock split?
iShares S&P 500 ex S&P 100 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.19, and 21.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.19
- Open
- 30.20
- Bid
- 30.26
- Ask
- 30.56
- Low
- 30.20
- High
- 30.26
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.50%
- Year Change
- 21.09%