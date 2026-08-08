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XNOV: FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November
XNOV exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.06 and at a high of 40.06.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XNOV stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 40.06 today. It trades within 40.06 - 40.06, yesterday's close was 40.06, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XNOV shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 40.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.72% and USD. View the chart live to track XNOV movements.
How to buy XNOV stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 40.06. Orders are usually placed near 40.06 or 40.36, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XNOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XNOV stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 36.11 - 40.08 and current price 40.06. Many compare 0.30% and 5.37% before placing orders at 40.06 or 40.36. Explore the XNOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 40.08. Within 36.11 - 40.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November (XNOV) over the year was 36.11. Comparing it with the current 40.06 and 36.11 - 40.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XNOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XNOV stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.06, and 10.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.06
- Open
- 40.06
- Bid
- 40.06
- Ask
- 40.36
- Low
- 40.06
- High
- 40.06
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.37%
- Year Change
- 10.72%