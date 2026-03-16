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XMPT: VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF
XMPT exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.66 and at a high of 21.72.
Follow VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XMPT News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Muni CEF Discounts: A Timing Framework For XMPT
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- XMPT: Monthly Payout From Underlying Muni CEFs But Not Attractively Priced (BATS:XMPT)
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XMPT stock price today?
VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF stock is priced at 21.71 today. It trades within 21.66 - 21.72, yesterday's close was 21.54, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of XMPT shows these updates.
Does VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF is currently valued at 21.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.93% and USD. View the chart live to track XMPT movements.
How to buy XMPT stock?
You can buy VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.71. Orders are usually placed near 21.71 or 22.01, while 29 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow XMPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XMPT stock?
Investing in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.82 - 22.60 and current price 21.71. Many compare 1.45% and -3.38% before placing orders at 21.71 or 22.01. Explore the XMPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF in the past year was 22.60. Within 20.82 - 22.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT) over the year was 20.82. Comparing it with the current 21.71 and 20.82 - 22.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XMPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XMPT stock split?
VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.54, and 3.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.54
- Open
- 21.66
- Bid
- 21.71
- Ask
- 22.01
- Low
- 21.66
- High
- 21.72
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.38%
- Year Change
- 3.93%