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XMAG: Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF
XMAG exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.98 and at a high of 26.15.
Follow Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XMAG stock price today?
Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF stock is priced at 26.07 today. It trades within 25.98 - 26.15, yesterday's close was 25.95, and trading volume reached 74. The live price chart of XMAG shows these updates.
Does Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF is currently valued at 26.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.98% and USD. View the chart live to track XMAG movements.
How to buy XMAG stock?
You can buy Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF shares at the current price of 26.07. Orders are usually placed near 26.07 or 26.37, while 74 and -0.31% show market activity. Follow XMAG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XMAG stock?
Investing in Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.62 - 26.25 and current price 26.07. Many compare 2.80% and 12.61% before placing orders at 26.07 or 26.37. Explore the XMAG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF in the past year was 26.25. Within 21.62 - 26.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF (XMAG) over the year was 21.62. Comparing it with the current 26.07 and 21.62 - 26.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XMAG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XMAG stock split?
Defiance Large Cap ex-Mag 7 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.95, and 11.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.95
- Open
- 26.15
- Bid
- 26.07
- Ask
- 26.37
- Low
- 25.98
- High
- 26.15
- Volume
- 74
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 2.80%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.61%
- Year Change
- 11.98%