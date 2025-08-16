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XLSR: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF
XLSR exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.34 and at a high of 66.69.
Follow SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XLSR News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- GRNY: Adaptive Thematic ETF With A Good Start (NYSEARCA:GRNY)
- XLSR ETF: High Turnover, High Expense Ratio, And Mixed Returns (NYSEARCA:XLSR)
- THRO: AI-Powered Adaptive ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO)
- EQL: Broad Market ETF With Low Tech Exposure And A Tilt To Value
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLSR stock price today?
SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF stock is priced at 66.61 today. It trades within 66.34 - 66.69, yesterday's close was 66.30, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of XLSR shows these updates.
Does SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF is currently valued at 66.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.68% and USD. View the chart live to track XLSR movements.
How to buy XLSR stock?
You can buy SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 66.61. Orders are usually placed near 66.61 or 66.91, while 70 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow XLSR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLSR stock?
Investing in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 55.70 - 67.12 and current price 66.61. Many compare 3.13% and 9.41% before placing orders at 66.61 or 66.91. Explore the XLSR price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the past year was 67.12. Within 55.70 - 67.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 66.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) over the year was 55.70. Comparing it with the current 66.61 and 55.70 - 67.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLSR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLSR stock split?
SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 66.30, and 9.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 66.30
- Open
- 66.54
- Bid
- 66.61
- Ask
- 66.91
- Low
- 66.34
- High
- 66.69
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 3.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.41%
- Year Change
- 9.68%