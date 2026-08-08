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XLKI: The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund
XLKI exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.52 and at a high of 26.69.
Follow The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XLKI stock price today?
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock is priced at 26.66 today. It trades within 26.52 - 26.69, yesterday's close was 26.40, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of XLKI shows these updates.
Does The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock pay dividends?
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund is currently valued at 26.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.60% and USD. View the chart live to track XLKI movements.
How to buy XLKI stock?
You can buy The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund shares at the current price of 26.66. Orders are usually placed near 26.66 or 26.96, while 16 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow XLKI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XLKI stock?
Investing in The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 22.83 - 28.25 and current price 26.66. Many compare 6.60% and 9.31% before placing orders at 26.66 or 26.96. Explore the XLKI price chart live with daily changes.
What are The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund in the past year was 28.25. Within 22.83 - 28.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund performance using the live chart.
What are The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund (XLKI) over the year was 22.83. Comparing it with the current 26.66 and 22.83 - 28.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XLKI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XLKI stock split?
The Technology Select Sector SPDR Premium Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.40, and 9.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.40
- Open
- 26.60
- Bid
- 26.66
- Ask
- 26.96
- Low
- 26.52
- High
- 26.69
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- 6.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.31%
- Year Change
- 9.60%