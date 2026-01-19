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XJR: iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF
XJR exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.78 and at a high of 52.93.
Follow iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XJR News
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- Where To Invest Now In AI, Biotech, Small Caps, And Gold
- Out Of Favor, Not Out Of Opportunity
- Positive Surprise: Recognizing Change Before Consensus
- Index Hedging Jumps, But Stock Optimism Persists
- Earnings Strength And Easing Risks Support Markets
- Charts, Trends, And Top Trades With Parets And Strazza
- The More Things Change, The More They Remain The Same
- Managing The Cognitive Dissonance Of Long-Term Investing
- The IPO Window Reopens For Small Caps
- Oil Price Shocks Testing Resilience Across Methodologies Among S&P SmallCap 600 Indices
- Oil Shock Meets Asset Price Deflation
- Value Vs. Growth In Small Caps In 2026 - Which Style Factors Are Emerging Winners
- Risk Assets: Dispersion Trumps Directionality
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Setting The Stage For A Value Revival
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- Market Outlook: A Change Of Course
- Small Caps And Macroeconomic Shifts: 3 Catalysts For A Breakout
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Portfolio Positioning For Rising Volatility
- Why Small Caps Could Lead The Equity Market On Improving Credit Conditions
- What Happens When Small Caps Win The Race To The 10th Trading Day?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XJR stock price today?
iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock is priced at 52.79 today. It trades within 52.78 - 52.93, yesterday's close was 52.85, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of XJR shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF is currently valued at 52.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.44% and USD. View the chart live to track XJR movements.
How to buy XJR stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 52.79. Orders are usually placed near 52.79 or 53.09, while 34 and -0.26% show market activity. Follow XJR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XJR stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.08 - 53.40 and current price 52.79. Many compare 1.03% and 16.73% before placing orders at 52.79 or 53.09. Explore the XJR price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF in the past year was 53.40. Within 42.08 - 53.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF (XJR) over the year was 42.08. Comparing it with the current 52.79 and 42.08 - 53.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XJR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XJR stock split?
iShares ESG Screened S&P Small-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.85, and 14.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.85
- Open
- 52.93
- Bid
- 52.79
- Ask
- 53.09
- Low
- 52.78
- High
- 52.93
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.73%
- Year Change
- 14.44%