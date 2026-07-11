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XJH: iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

52.76 USD 0.71 (1.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XJH exchange rate has changed by 1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.54 and at a high of 52.85.

Follow iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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XJH News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XJH stock price today?

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock is priced at 52.76 today. It trades within 52.54 - 52.85, yesterday's close was 52.05, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of XJH shows these updates.

Does iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF is currently valued at 52.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.26% and USD. View the chart live to track XJH movements.

How to buy XJH stock?

You can buy iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF shares at the current price of 52.76. Orders are usually placed near 52.76 or 53.06, while 15 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow XJH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XJH stock?

Investing in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.80 - 53.02 and current price 52.76. Many compare 2.57% and 9.09% before placing orders at 52.76 or 53.06. Explore the XJH price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the past year was 53.02. Within 43.80 - 53.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) over the year was 43.80. Comparing it with the current 52.76 and 43.80 - 53.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XJH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XJH stock split?

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.05, and 9.26% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
52.54 52.85
Year Range
43.80 53.02
Previous Close
52.05
Open
52.54
Bid
52.76
Ask
53.06
Low
52.54
High
52.85
Volume
15
Daily Change
1.36%
Month Change
2.57%
6 Months Change
9.09%
Year Change
9.26%
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