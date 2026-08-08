- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XJAN: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan
XJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.96 and at a high of 38.96.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XJAN stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock is priced at 38.96 today. It trades within 38.96 - 38.96, yesterday's close was 38.93, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XJAN shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan is currently valued at 38.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.80% and USD. View the chart live to track XJAN movements.
How to buy XJAN stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan shares at the current price of 38.96. Orders are usually placed near 38.96 or 39.26, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XJAN stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan involves considering the yearly range 35.47 - 38.96 and current price 38.96. Many compare 0.18% and 5.61% before placing orders at 38.96 or 39.26. Explore the XJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan in the past year was 38.96. Within 35.47 - 38.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan (XJAN) over the year was 35.47. Comparing it with the current 38.96 and 35.47 - 38.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XJAN stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.93, and 5.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.93
- Open
- 38.96
- Bid
- 38.96
- Ask
- 39.26
- Low
- 38.96
- High
- 38.96
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.61%
- Year Change
- 5.80%