- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XIMR: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe
XIMR exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.35 and at a high of 31.40.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XIMR stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe stock is priced at 31.35 today. It trades within 31.35 - 31.40, yesterday's close was 31.42, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of XIMR shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe is currently valued at 31.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.13% and USD. View the chart live to track XIMR movements.
How to buy XIMR stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe shares at the current price of 31.35. Orders are usually placed near 31.35 or 31.65, while 2 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow XIMR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XIMR stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe involves considering the yearly range 30.60 - 31.65 and current price 31.35. Many compare 0.29% and 1.59% before placing orders at 31.35 or 31.65. Explore the XIMR price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe in the past year was 31.65. Within 30.60 - 31.65, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe (XIMR) over the year was 30.60. Comparing it with the current 31.35 and 30.60 - 31.65 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XIMR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XIMR stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffe has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.42, and 1.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.42
- Open
- 31.40
- Bid
- 31.35
- Ask
- 31.65
- Low
- 31.35
- High
- 31.40
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.59%
- Year Change
- 1.13%