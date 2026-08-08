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XIJN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June
XIJN exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.80 and at a high of 30.81.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XIJN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June stock is priced at 30.80 today. It trades within 30.80 - 30.81, yesterday's close was 30.77, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of XIJN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June is currently valued at 30.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.03% and USD. View the chart live to track XIJN movements.
How to buy XIJN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June shares at the current price of 30.80. Orders are usually placed near 30.80 or 31.10, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XIJN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XIJN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June involves considering the yearly range 30.43 - 31.14 and current price 30.80. Many compare 0.33% and 0.33% before placing orders at 30.80 or 31.10. Explore the XIJN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June in the past year was 31.14. Within 30.43 - 31.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June (XIJN) over the year was 30.43. Comparing it with the current 30.80 and 30.43 - 31.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XIJN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XIJN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF - June has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.77, and -0.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.77
- Open
- 30.80
- Bid
- 30.80
- Ask
- 31.10
- Low
- 30.80
- High
- 30.81
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.33%
- Year Change
- -0.03%