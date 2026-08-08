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XIDV: Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF
XIDV exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.14 and at a high of 39.24.
Follow Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XIDV stock price today?
Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF stock is priced at 39.21 today. It trades within 39.14 - 39.24, yesterday's close was 39.05, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of XIDV shows these updates.
Does Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF is currently valued at 39.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.97% and USD. View the chart live to track XIDV movements.
How to buy XIDV stock?
You can buy Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF shares at the current price of 39.21. Orders are usually placed near 39.21 or 39.51, while 5 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow XIDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XIDV stock?
Investing in Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.84 - 39.24 and current price 39.21. Many compare 1.34% and 5.36% before placing orders at 39.21 or 39.51. Explore the XIDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF in the past year was 39.24. Within 34.84 - 39.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF (XIDV) over the year was 34.84. Comparing it with the current 39.21 and 34.84 - 39.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XIDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XIDV stock split?
Franklin International Dividend Booster Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.05, and 5.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.05
- Open
- 39.24
- Bid
- 39.21
- Ask
- 39.51
- Low
- 39.14
- High
- 39.24
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 1.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.36%
- Year Change
- 5.97%