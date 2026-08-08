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XFIV: BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati
XFIV exchange rate has changed by 0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.15 and at a high of 48.20.
Follow BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XFIV stock price today?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati stock is priced at 48.19 today. It trades within 48.15 - 48.20, yesterday's close was 48.09, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of XFIV shows these updates.
Does BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati stock pay dividends?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati is currently valued at 48.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.17% and USD. View the chart live to track XFIV movements.
How to buy XFIV stock?
You can buy BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati shares at the current price of 48.19. Orders are usually placed near 48.19 or 48.49, while 55 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XFIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XFIV stock?
Investing in BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati involves considering the yearly range 47.98 - 50.19 and current price 48.19. Many compare 0.35% and -3.25% before placing orders at 48.19 or 48.49. Explore the XFIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati stock highest prices?
The highest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati in the past year was 50.19. Within 47.98 - 50.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati performance using the live chart.
What are BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati (XFIV) over the year was 47.98. Comparing it with the current 48.19 and 47.98 - 50.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XFIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XFIV stock split?
BondBloxx ETF Trust BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Durati has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.09, and -3.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.09
- Open
- 48.19
- Bid
- 48.19
- Ask
- 48.49
- Low
- 48.15
- High
- 48.20
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.21%
- Month Change
- 0.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.25%
- Year Change
- -3.17%