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XFEB: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan
XFEB exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.84 and at a high of 37.88.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XFEB stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock is priced at 37.88 today. It trades within 37.84 - 37.88, yesterday's close was 37.68, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of XFEB shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan is currently valued at 37.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.05% and USD. View the chart live to track XFEB movements.
How to buy XFEB stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan shares at the current price of 37.88. Orders are usually placed near 37.88 or 38.18, while 7 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow XFEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XFEB stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan involves considering the yearly range 34.64 - 37.88 and current price 37.88. Many compare 0.03% and 5.52% before placing orders at 37.88 or 38.18. Explore the XFEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan in the past year was 37.88. Within 34.64 - 37.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan (XFEB) over the year was 34.64. Comparing it with the current 37.88 and 34.64 - 37.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XFEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XFEB stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VIII FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhan has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.68, and 5.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.68
- Open
- 37.87
- Bid
- 37.88
- Ask
- 38.18
- Low
- 37.84
- High
- 37.88
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.52%
- Year Change
- 5.05%