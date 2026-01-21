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XDQQ: Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly
XDQQ exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.15 and at a high of 40.28.
Follow Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XDQQ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XDQQ stock price today?
Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly stock is priced at 40.28 today. It trades within 40.15 - 40.28, yesterday's close was 39.91, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of XDQQ shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly is currently valued at 40.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.95% and USD. View the chart live to track XDQQ movements.
How to buy XDQQ stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly shares at the current price of 40.28. Orders are usually placed near 40.28 or 40.58, while 4 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow XDQQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XDQQ stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly involves considering the yearly range 35.61 - 40.79 and current price 40.28. Many compare 4.33% and 3.04% before placing orders at 40.28 or 40.58. Explore the XDQQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly in the past year was 40.79. Within 35.61 - 40.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly (XDQQ) over the year was 35.61. Comparing it with the current 40.28 and 35.61 - 40.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XDQQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XDQQ stock split?
Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF - Quarterly has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.91, and 11.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.91
- Open
- 40.15
- Bid
- 40.28
- Ask
- 40.58
- Low
- 40.15
- High
- 40.28
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 4.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.04%
- Year Change
- 11.95%