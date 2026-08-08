- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XDIV: Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF
XDIV exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.45 and at a high of 31.56.
Follow Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XDIV stock price today?
Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF stock is priced at 31.54 today. It trades within 31.45 - 31.56, yesterday's close was 31.36, and trading volume reached 161. The live price chart of XDIV shows these updates.
Does Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF is currently valued at 31.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.87% and USD. View the chart live to track XDIV movements.
How to buy XDIV stock?
You can buy Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF shares at the current price of 31.54. Orders are usually placed near 31.54 or 31.84, while 161 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow XDIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XDIV stock?
Investing in Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.62 - 31.68 and current price 31.54. Many compare 2.90% and 13.70% before placing orders at 31.54 or 31.84. Explore the XDIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF in the past year was 31.68. Within 25.62 - 31.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF (XDIV) over the year was 25.62. Comparing it with the current 31.54 and 25.62 - 31.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XDIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XDIV stock split?
Roundhill S&P 500 No Dividend Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.36, and 22.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.36
- Open
- 31.46
- Bid
- 31.54
- Ask
- 31.84
- Low
- 31.45
- High
- 31.56
- Volume
- 161
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 2.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.70%
- Year Change
- 22.87%