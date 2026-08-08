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XDEC: FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December
XDEC exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.44 and at a high of 43.44.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XDEC stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock is priced at 43.44 today. It trades within 43.44 - 43.44, yesterday's close was 43.37, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XDEC shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December is currently valued at 43.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.78% and USD. View the chart live to track XDEC movements.
How to buy XDEC stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December shares at the current price of 43.44. Orders are usually placed near 43.44 or 43.74, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XDEC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XDEC stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December involves considering the yearly range 39.47 - 43.44 and current price 43.44. Many compare 0.42% and 5.98% before placing orders at 43.44 or 43.74. Explore the XDEC price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December in the past year was 43.44. Within 39.47 - 43.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December (XDEC) over the year was 39.47. Comparing it with the current 43.44 and 39.47 - 43.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XDEC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XDEC stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.37, and 9.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.37
- Open
- 43.44
- Bid
- 43.44
- Ask
- 43.74
- Low
- 43.44
- High
- 43.44
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.98%
- Year Change
- 9.78%