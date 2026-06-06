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XDAT: Franklin Exponential Data ETF
XDAT exchange rate has changed by 1.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.27 and at a high of 26.27.
Follow Franklin Exponential Data ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XDAT News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
- Why U.S. And International Dividend Strategies Are Working Again
- The End Of Overbought?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XDAT stock price today?
Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock is priced at 26.27 today. It trades within 26.27 - 26.27, yesterday's close was 25.77, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XDAT shows these updates.
Does Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock pay dividends?
Franklin Exponential Data ETF is currently valued at 26.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.23% and USD. View the chart live to track XDAT movements.
How to buy XDAT stock?
You can buy Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares at the current price of 26.27. Orders are usually placed near 26.27 or 26.57, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XDAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XDAT stock?
Investing in Franklin Exponential Data ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.31 - 28.73 and current price 26.27. Many compare 1.04% and 20.39% before placing orders at 26.27 or 26.57. Explore the XDAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Franklin Exponential Data ETF in the past year was 28.73. Within 20.31 - 28.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Exponential Data ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) over the year was 20.31. Comparing it with the current 26.27 and 20.31 - 28.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XDAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XDAT stock split?
Franklin Exponential Data ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.77, and -0.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.77
- Open
- 26.27
- Bid
- 26.27
- Ask
- 26.57
- Low
- 26.27
- High
- 26.27
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.94%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.39%
- Year Change
- -0.23%