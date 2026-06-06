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XDAT: Franklin Exponential Data ETF

26.27 USD 0.50 (1.94%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XDAT exchange rate has changed by 1.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.27 and at a high of 26.27.

Follow Franklin Exponential Data ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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XDAT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XDAT stock price today?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock is priced at 26.27 today. It trades within 26.27 - 26.27, yesterday's close was 25.77, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XDAT shows these updates.

Does Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock pay dividends?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF is currently valued at 26.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.23% and USD. View the chart live to track XDAT movements.

How to buy XDAT stock?

You can buy Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares at the current price of 26.27. Orders are usually placed near 26.27 or 26.57, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XDAT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XDAT stock?

Investing in Franklin Exponential Data ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.31 - 28.73 and current price 26.27. Many compare 1.04% and 20.39% before placing orders at 26.27 or 26.57. Explore the XDAT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Franklin Exponential Data ETF in the past year was 28.73. Within 20.31 - 28.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Franklin Exponential Data ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) over the year was 20.31. Comparing it with the current 26.27 and 20.31 - 28.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XDAT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XDAT stock split?

Franklin Exponential Data ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.77, and -0.23% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.27 26.27
Year Range
20.31 28.73
Previous Close
25.77
Open
26.27
Bid
26.27
Ask
26.57
Low
26.27
High
26.27
Volume
1
Daily Change
1.94%
Month Change
1.04%
6 Months Change
20.39%
Year Change
-0.23%
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