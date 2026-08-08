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XCHG: AB US Equity ETF
XCHG exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.89 and at a high of 27.89.
Follow AB US Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is XCHG stock price today?
AB US Equity ETF stock is priced at 27.89 today. It trades within 27.89 - 27.89, yesterday's close was 27.93, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of XCHG shows these updates.
Does AB US Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
AB US Equity ETF is currently valued at 27.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.01% and USD. View the chart live to track XCHG movements.
How to buy XCHG stock?
You can buy AB US Equity ETF shares at the current price of 27.89. Orders are usually placed near 27.89 or 28.19, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XCHG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XCHG stock?
Investing in AB US Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.02 - 27.98 and current price 27.89. Many compare -0.32% and 12.73% before placing orders at 27.89 or 28.19. Explore the XCHG price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB US Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB US Equity ETF in the past year was 27.98. Within 23.02 - 27.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB US Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB US Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB US Equity ETF (XCHG) over the year was 23.02. Comparing it with the current 27.89 and 23.02 - 27.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XCHG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XCHG stock split?
AB US Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.93, and 12.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.93
- Open
- 27.89
- Bid
- 27.89
- Ask
- 28.19
- Low
- 27.89
- High
- 27.89
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.73%
- Year Change
- 12.01%