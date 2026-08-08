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XCH: XCHG Ltd
XCH exchange rate has changed by -3.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.24 and at a high of 0.31.
Follow XCHG Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XCH stock price today?
XCHG Ltd stock is priced at 0.29 today. It trades within 0.24 - 0.31, yesterday's close was 0.30, and trading volume reached 379. The live price chart of XCH shows these updates.
Does XCHG Ltd stock pay dividends?
XCHG Ltd is currently valued at 0.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -73.03% and USD. View the chart live to track XCH movements.
How to buy XCH stock?
You can buy XCHG Ltd shares at the current price of 0.29. Orders are usually placed near 0.29 or 0.59, while 379 and 11.54% show market activity. Follow XCH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XCH stock?
Investing in XCHG Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.24 - 1.60 and current price 0.29. Many compare -36.96% and -77.17% before placing orders at 0.29 or 0.59. Explore the XCH price chart live with daily changes.
What are XCHG Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of XCHG Ltd in the past year was 1.60. Within 0.24 - 1.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track XCHG Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are XCHG Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of XCHG Ltd (XCH) over the year was 0.24. Comparing it with the current 0.29 and 0.24 - 1.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XCH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XCH stock split?
XCHG Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.30, and -73.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.30
- Open
- 0.26
- Bid
- 0.29
- Ask
- 0.59
- Low
- 0.24
- High
- 0.31
- Volume
- 379
- Daily Change
- -3.33%
- Month Change
- -36.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -77.17%
- Year Change
- -73.03%