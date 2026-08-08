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XCBE: X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd.
XCBE exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XCBE stock price today?
X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. stock is priced at 9.96 today. It trades within 9.96 - 9.96, yesterday's close was 9.96, and trading volume reached 17. The live price chart of XCBE shows these updates.
Does X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. stock pay dividends?
X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. is currently valued at 9.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.61% and USD. View the chart live to track XCBE movements.
How to buy XCBE stock?
You can buy X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. shares at the current price of 9.96. Orders are usually placed near 9.96 or 10.26, while 17 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XCBE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XCBE stock?
Investing in X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. involves considering the yearly range 9.75 - 9.99 and current price 9.96. Many compare 0.10% and 0.61% before placing orders at 9.96 or 10.26. Explore the XCBE price chart live with daily changes.
What are X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. stock highest prices?
The highest price of X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. in the past year was 9.99. Within 9.75 - 9.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. performance using the live chart.
What are X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. (XCBE) over the year was 9.75. Comparing it with the current 9.96 and 9.75 - 9.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XCBE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XCBE stock split?
X3 Acquisition Corp. Ltd. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.96, and 0.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 9.96
- Ask
- 10.26
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.61%
- Year Change
- 0.61%