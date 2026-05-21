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XC: WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund
XC exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.54 and at a high of 32.74.
Follow WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XC News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XC stock price today?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund stock is priced at 32.67 today. It trades within 32.54 - 32.74, yesterday's close was 32.47, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of XC shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund is currently valued at 32.67. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.27% and USD. View the chart live to track XC movements.
How to buy XC stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund shares at the current price of 32.67. Orders are usually placed near 32.67 or 32.97, while 12 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow XC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XC stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund involves considering the yearly range 30.04 - 34.58 and current price 32.67. Many compare 0.68% and -2.45% before placing orders at 32.67 or 32.97. Explore the XC price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund in the past year was 34.58. Within 30.04 - 34.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund (XC) over the year was 30.04. Comparing it with the current 32.67 and 30.04 - 34.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XC stock split?
WisdomTree Trust WisdomTree Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.47, and -4.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.47
- Open
- 32.74
- Bid
- 32.67
- Ask
- 32.97
- Low
- 32.54
- High
- 32.74
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 0.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.45%
- Year Change
- -4.27%