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XBTY: GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF
XBTY exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.52 and at a high of 5.54.
Follow GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XBTY stock price today?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock is priced at 5.53 today. It trades within 5.52 - 5.54, yesterday's close was 5.54, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of XBTY shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF is currently valued at 5.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -74.15% and USD. View the chart live to track XBTY movements.
How to buy XBTY stock?
You can buy GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF shares at the current price of 5.53. Orders are usually placed near 5.53 or 5.83, while 37 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow XBTY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XBTY stock?
Investing in GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.43 - 22.05 and current price 5.53. Many compare 1.10% and -28.65% before placing orders at 5.53 or 5.83. Explore the XBTY price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF in the past year was 22.05. Within 5.43 - 22.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF (XBTY) over the year was 5.43. Comparing it with the current 5.53 and 5.43 - 22.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XBTY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XBTY stock split?
GraniteShares YieldBOOST Bitcoin ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.54, and -74.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.54
- Open
- 5.53
- Bid
- 5.53
- Ask
- 5.83
- Low
- 5.52
- High
- 5.54
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- 1.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.65%
- Year Change
- -74.15%